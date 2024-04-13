 Man kidnapped, robbed of cash, jewellery; five booked : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Man kidnapped, robbed of cash, jewellery; five booked

Man kidnapped, robbed of cash, jewellery; five booked

Man kidnapped, robbed of cash, jewellery; five booked

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

A man has lodged a complaint with the police that he was kidnapped by several persons and robbed of cash and jewellery. The victim has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Nag Kalan village falling under the Majitha police station here.

Though the incident occurred around eight days ago, a complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the incident, the police said. The police have registered a case against five persons identified as Jugal Kishor and Sandeep Singh, alias DC, both residents of Sabzi Mandi and Rori village in Majitha, respectively, Sky love of Rori village, Sunil of Ajnala and Akash of Majitha.

DSP, Ajnala, Jaspal Singh said they were booked for illegal detention, kidnapping and extortion against the suspects who have been on the run since the incident. Raids were on to arrest them, he added.

Ajay told the police that on April 4, he was going to Canara Bank for depositing the monthly instalment of his Chhota Haathi (goods carrier vehicle). However, he forgot to bring his bank account copy and was returning home to bring the same. He said as he reached near Baaz resort, the accused came in a car and stopped him. They thrashed him and bundled him into the car. They took him to Thariyewal canal and thrashed him. They took out Rs 14,500 (instalment money) and the mobile phone from his pocket.

They asked him to call his wife and hand over all the cash and jewellery from the house. He said they called his wife on Instagram. She gave cash and jewellery to Vijaypal Singh and Wassan Singh. He alleged the accused took him to various places and asked him for more cash while threatening to kill him. He told them that his gold ring was with a goldsmith in Majitha and he would ask goldsmith to give some cash. He said their accomplices Vijaypal Singh and Wasan Singh took Rs 40,000 from the goldsmith. They again took him to a tubewell at Chawinda Devi village and later released him in an injured condition.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

