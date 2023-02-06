Man killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A man identified as Avtar Singh of Dayal Bhatti village died when a rashly driven bike hit him near Anaitpura village. While the accident took place on January 1, he succumbed in a private hospital two days later. A complaint was lodged with the police on Sarturday. Balraj Singh, son of the deceased, said he had gone to Gaggomahal village for some work. His father came out of a local gurdwara and was waiting for him near Anaitpura village. The accused was identified as Major Singh of the Bhindia Saida area, who was absconding since the incident. tns

Three phones seized in jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar central jail authorities confiscated three mobile phones, 12 bundles of cigarettes and seven packets of tobacco from inside the jail premises. They were found lying unclaimed during a search operation by the jail staff. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. tns

1 nabbed with 18-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police have arrested a person identified as Amandeep Singh of Manawala village for allegedly possessing 18-gm heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further probe. tns

Two booked for duping woman

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have booked two persons, identified as Paramjit Singh and his wife Bhottu, for allegedly duping a local resident, Manjit Kaur. The complainant has alleged that the accused took Rs 7.5 lakh from her on the pretext of getting an FIR registered against her son cancelled. A case has been registered against the couple under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC.