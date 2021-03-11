Man killed over land dispute, nine booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Majitha police booked nine persons for killing a resident of Nangal Sohal village over a land dispute. The deceased was identified as Bagicha Singh.

Among those booked were identified as Jasbir Singh, Kabal Singh, his wife Babbo, his son Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Bhangwa and five unknown persons.

A case under Section 302, 120-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against them while no arrest had been made till now.

Rajwinder Kaur (55), the complainant and sister of the deceased, told the police that from her maternal family they got a share over five acres of land in the name of her mother, Puran Kaur. She said after her death in 2004, the land was registered on her and her brother’s name. She alleged around three years ago, of the five acres of land, about three acres was fraudulently transferred in the name of Gurmej Singh, his brother Malkeet Singh’s wives, both residents of Bhangwan village in Majitha. A probe was underway with the tehsildar.

She said the remaining two acres of land was being given to Jasbir Singh Fauji on contract basis. She said on Tuesday, her cousin Kabal Singh and his wife Babbo called her brother Bagicha Singh to Bhangwa village. She said when he did not return, she started looking for her and reached Bhangwa village. She said when she reached near the residence of Jasbir Singh, she saw her brother being beaten up by the accused.

She said Bagicha was rushed to Majitha hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He succumbed of his injuries yesterday. She alleged that the accused had killed her brother after hatching a conspiracy by calling Bagicha to the village and later murdered him. All this was done to grab their land, she said.