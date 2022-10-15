Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

A minor dispute over parking of scooter tuned ugly when several persons attacked a man with sharp weapons leaving him critically injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday late evening while the victim, identified as Amandeep Singh of Ajit Nagar area, succumbed to his injuries in hospital today.

Division B policemen have taken the body into custody and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered against three persons, including Ashu, a neighbour of the victim.

Rajwinder Kaur, SHO Division B police station, said that Amandeep Singh was an insurance agent. He used to park his scooter in the street and this has become a cause of often quarrel. Wednesday also a dispute occurred between Amandeep and Ashu. Ashu allegedly called his accomplices and attacked the victim. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed today. She said further investigations were underway while the suspects were absconding. Efforts were on to man them, she said.