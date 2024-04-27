Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 26

A property dispute turned ugly when a man was thrashed and stabbed to death in Majitha area here last evening. Among the accused included the son-in-law of the victim’s brother and his relatives.

The deceased was identified as Jaila (38) of ward number 3, Khasa Patti in Majitha. Following a complaint lodged by deceased’s wife Baljit Kaur, the police have booked Sonu, Chabba Kabaria, Arsh of Nag Kalan village and Debi of Majitha, besides an unidentified person.

Baljit Kaur stated to the police that her husband used to work as labourer, while his elder brother Ravekl Singh had died.

She said Ravel’s daughter Kavita was married to Sonu and has been living in the (Ravel’s) share of the property. She alleged that they often used to quarrel with her husband over their share of property.

She alleged on Wednesday night when her husband just reached outside the house, Sonu along with other accomplices attacked him with sharp edged weapons, leaving him critically injured. She said she raised an alarm following with the accused fled away from the scene.

She said they rushed Jaila to Majitha government hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sub-inspector Manohar Lal said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused and raids were on to nab them.

“The accused were absconding from their houses and raids were on to arrest them,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.