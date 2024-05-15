Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 14

A 45-year-old man was killed and his son got seriously injured under mysterious circumstances at Nangali village here on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rupinder Singh of Nangali village. The police claimed that victim’s 18-year-old son accidentally pulled the trigger of the gun, leading to death of his father and out of panic, he accidentally hit a fire at himself while putting the gun on a table.

Inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO, Kambo police station, stated that during a preliminary investigation, they found that Rupinder Singh owned a gun. “After the implementation of the model code of conduct, we visited him and asked to deposit the weapon. He told us that the gun has been given to a gunsmith for repair. Yesterday, he brought back the gun after repair,” said the SHO

Amardeep Singh is the only son of his parents and had recently passed Class XII exams. His father used to work as a farmer who wanted his son to become an advocate. There were rumours in the village that Amardeep wanted to go abroad and his father was reluctant to send him abroad. After an argument over the matter, Amardeep fired at his father and then attempted suicide. However, the police refuted these rumours and claimed that it was an unfortunate accident. Injured Amardeep Singh was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The police official claimed that a case would be filed after taking the statements of the family and injured Amardeep Singh.

