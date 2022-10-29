Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

A youth was killed while three of his friends suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into a truck on the Ram Tirath Road here late last night.

The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. People came out of their houses when the incident took place. They took the victims to a nearby hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Sewa Nagar area, while those injured have been identified as Ankush, Rajbir Singh and Inderjit Singh Billa, all residents of the same locality.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after conducting the post-mortem examination. Further investigations were underway to identify the truck driver.

Pankaj Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Amit, along with his friends, was going towards the employment office from Gwal Mandi on a car bearing registration number PB-02-BZ-7218. Ankush was driving the car, while Amit was sitting next to the driver’s seat. The driver on the truck, bearing registration number UP25ET6179, turned the vehicle on the right side without giving any indicator and stopped it abruptly. As a result, the car rammed into the truck from the rear.

The impact was so strong that the roof and the front portion of the car were badly damaged in the mishap. Airbags saved the lives of Ankush and others, while Amit lost his life in the mishap.

Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh said probe was on to identify the truck driver.

Accident victim succumbs to injuries

Meanwhile, a man lost his life after a speeding motorcycle hit him in the Focal Point area here three days ago. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nagina, a resident of New Amritsar area.

He, along with his daughter Sonam and nephew Sahil, was going to witness Vishvakarma programme in the Focal Point area. Sonam, daughter of the deceased, told the police that when they reached near the programme venue, a bike being driven at a high speed hit his father. He suffered serious head injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital, where he breathed his last yesterday.

The police have registered a case against the biker, identified as Dhoni of the Rajinder Nagar area, under Section 304-A of the IPC. He is yet to be arrested.

Truck driver flees, booked

