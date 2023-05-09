Man kills wife over altercation in Mehta, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

The rural police have nabbed Aman Singh of Mehta for allegedly killing his wife Pawandeep Kaur. The incident came to light when cops got a tip off that a woman was killed in the Mehta.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Mehta police station, said that the couple had a massive quarrel on Saturday night. Hearing noises and cries, neighbours came out of their house and saw the accused was beating up Pawandeep very badly. He said they did not inform the police due to fear that the accused would quarrel with them also. Cop Buta Nath after information visited the house yesterday and found the woman lying on the bed while there was pool of blood on the ground.

He said the police took the body into custody and handed it over to the girl’s family after postmortem. The accused was arrested from the area. He said the children were sleeping in the neighbouring house. He said it came to light during the quarrel, the accused hit the victim with wooden stick that led to her death. He said he was suspicious that she had extra marital affair. The accused is also an addict, he said. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered in this regard.