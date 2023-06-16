Man loses motorcycle to armed robbers

Tarn Taran, June 15
Three unidentified robbers armed with traditional sharp-edged weapons robbed a Tarn Taran resident of his motorcycle here on Wednesday midnight.
The victim, identified as Vishal, a resident of Nanaksar locality in Tarn Taran, was on way back from Amritsar to his residence. When he reached near Kakka Kandiala Reliance petrol pump, the robbers threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and drove away on his motorcycle.
Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh, posted at the city police station, Tarn Taran, visited the spot and registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC.
