Man loses motorcycle to armed robbers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 15

Three unidentified robbers armed with traditional sharp-edged weapons robbed a Tarn Taran resident of his motorcycle here on Wednesday midnight.

The victim, identified as Vishal, a resident of Nanaksar locality in Tarn Taran, was on way back from Amritsar to his residence. When he reached near Kakka Kandiala Reliance petrol pump, the robbers threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and drove away on his motorcycle.

Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh, posted at the city police station, Tarn Taran, visited the spot and registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC.