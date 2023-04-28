Man loses Thar to miscreants, case filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

Some unknown persons snatched a Thar from a person in New Amritsar area here on Thursday afternoon. The accused also decamped with the victim’s licensed weapon, it is learnt.

The victim, Anil Kumar of Fatehgarh Churian Road, had gone to New Amritsar for some work when some the miscreants intercepted him and allegedly snatched his SUV at gunpoint. He raised an alarm and alerted the police on control room.

Amolakdeep Singh, SHO, Maqboolpura police station, said following the statement of the victim, the police have registered a case under section 379-B, IPC, and under the Arms Act against several suspects. — TNS