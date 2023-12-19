Man nabbed with 290 gm of heroin

Amritsar, December 18
The Gharinda police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Randhir Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Khurd, and recovered 290 grams of heroin from his possession.
Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, Attari, said a police party intercepted a man near Atalgarh village. When the suspect tried to flee from the spot, the police got suspicious and caught him. During search, the police recovered the contraband from his possession. The police also seized his mobile phone. A case was registered against the suspect.
