Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision, one injured

Amritsar, September 13

A minor altercation over collision of two bikes in a narrow street turned ugly when a youth, along with his accomplices, started indiscriminate firing in the Joda Fatak area falling under the Mohkampura police station here on Monday night.

A youth, identified as Shiva Kumar, was injured in the attack. He suffered a bullet injury on one of hips. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case against Mohit Mahajan and his unidentified armed accomplices on charges of murder bid and the Arms Act. No arrest has been made till now. Shaminderjit Singh, SHO, said raids were on to arrest him.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera which was secured by the police. Investigations were under progress to identify the suspects and their subsequent arrest.

Palwinder Singh, a resident of Joda Phatak area, told the police that he was returning home after attending a birthday party of his friend. He said when he reached near Bhola Chaki Wala, Mohit Mahajan was passing through the street on his bike. He said due to being narrow their bikes collided with each other. He said Mohit who was heavily drunk started quarrelling with him. The police said at that time, people got them separated and they went home.

Palwinder said after half an hour, Mohit Mahajan along with his unidentified accomplices returned and started firing indiscriminately. He said they had around five weapons. He said during firing, his mother escaped narrowly.

Shaminderjit said the police had booked around 10 persons in the case and raids were on to nab the suspects.

Accused ‘drunk’

Complainant says one Mohit Mahajan was drunk. After their bikes collided, both had a minor altercation and both left as passersby intervened. “Later, Mohit returned with his aides and opened fire,” the complainant adds.