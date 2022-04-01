BRIEFLY

Man opens fire on robbers

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A Kudi Walah villager, Yadwinder Singh, was returning home on his bike, when he was stopped by three bike-borne robbers near Pandori Gola village. The robbers attacked him and snatched his gold chain. Meanwhile, in his defence, Yadwinder opened fire in the air with his licensed revolver and the robbers fled the spot, leaving behind their bikes. ASI Balbir Singh said two of the robbers had been identified as Harpreet Singh Babbi of Kajikot and Sunil Kumar of Bugha village. One of their associate was yet to be identified. A case under Sections 307 and 379-B (2) of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. OC

‘Observe April Cool Day today’

Amritsar: Noted environmentalist PS Bhatti has appealed to public to observe April 1 as “April Cool Day” instead of April Fool's Day. Bhatti, who runs an organisation Khudai Khidmatgaran, has invited people to a nursery near the Ranjit Avenue Market at 9.30 am. From the market, people would proceed towards plantation sites. Bhatti said the programme was planned after a suggestion by Prof Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, who had floated the idea of celebrating the day as April Cool Day. He said: “Sapling will be distributed free of charge to the participants, who wish to plant them in their private areas.” Under the plantation drive, various trees will be planted. TNS

Amritsar: United States (US) Embassy officials, including Michael Rosenthal, Director, North India, and Catherine Fischer, Diplomacy Officer, North India, on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. The US Embassy officials were honoured with "siropao" (robe of honour), a model of the shrine and religious literature at the information office by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members Bhai Ram Singh, Advocate Bhagwant Singh and manager of shrine Sulakhan Singh. Rosenthal said he had a wonderful experience visiting the holy place and that he was thankful to the organisation for the honour bestowed on him here. Those present on the occasion included information officer Jaswinder Singh, incharge Shahbaz Singh, additional manager Satnam Singh, Amritpal Singh, and Randhir Singh. TNS

IMA to take out candle march

Amritsar: The Indian Medical Association has announced to take out a candle march on Friday to pay tribute to Dr Archna Sharma, the gynaecologist from Rajasthan who ended her life after she was booked for negligence. IMA president Dr RS Sethi said: "The purpose is to highlight the issues of rising cases of violence against medical fraternity. We will be starting from the Government Medical College." Sethi said violence against medical professionals should be taken seriously.

taken seriously.

