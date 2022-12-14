Man poses as HC judge, held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The city police have nabbed a fake Delhi High Court judge who allegedly used to defraud people, including traders and jewellers. He was produced in court which sent him to two-day police remand.

After interacting with him for over two minutes, I got suspicious. Following this, a police team visited his residence and during the probe, he produced a document regarding his appointment which was later found to be fake. Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North)

The police also recovered a car with blue beacon and national flag from his residence. The accused was identified as Mishu Dhar of Shastri Nagar area on Majitha road here. A case under Section 420, 467, 468 and 417 of the IPC was registered against him. His car had a red plate with ‘Honorary Judicial Magistrate’ embossed on it.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he used his ‘influence’ as judge to get security and other work done from the police and other departments.

The cops became suspicious when he called the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa for getting a PCR deputed near the residence. He said he lives in Delhi but his mother and family live in the Shastri Nagar area.

“After interacting with him for over two minutes, I got suspicious. Following this, a police team visited his residence and during the probe, he produced a document regarding his appointment which was later found to be fake,” said Khosa. The police also found a media sticker and pamphlets from his possession.

He had got around eight private security guards and used to present them as security personnel from the BSF. He said the accused also claimed to have worked as a journalist with electronic media. Further investigations were in progress to identify those whom he had cheated.