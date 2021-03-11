Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

Amritsar, April 26

The city police have nabbed a person for allegedly duping a local resident by posing as a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee.

He allegedly took Rs 3,000 from Nirmal Singh, a resident of Satnam Nagar, Fatahpur, located on Jhabal Road. Nirmal Singh bought a new house in the locality and was duped as he wished to change the meter on his name.

Following a probe, the police have arrested Jaswant Singh, alias Kuldeep Singh, alias Ganja, a resident of Prem Nagar located in Kot Khalsa area. He was booked under Section 379 of the IPC in this regard.

Nirmal Singh in his complaint to the police said they bought a new house in the locality. He said the accused approached them while posing a PSPCL employee named Sandeep Singh. He pressurised them to change the meter on his name and took Rs 3,000 as ‘departmental charges’. He later changed the electricity meter and installed a new one in its place.

He said but he received the bill in the name of previous owner. He said he tried contacting him on his number, but he did not respond to his repeated calls. He said he then went to the PSPCL office, where he came to know that there was no employee named Sandeep Singh. The electricity meter installed at his house was also found to be a stolen one.

During probe, the police registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and arrested the accused who was identified as Jaswant Singh.

#pspcl