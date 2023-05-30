Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

A man was stabbed to death by a sharp weapon by two persons for allegedly refusing to give money for liquor in the Angarh area falling under the Gate Hakima police station here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chander. The incident took place while he was returning home from work. The suspects reportedly demanded money from him for consuming liquor. When he refused, the suspects stabbed him with an icebreaker. They later fled the spot after the incident.

The police authorities said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. Further investigations were on into the matter.

The police identified one of the suspects as Satpal and raids were on to nab him. The police have registered a murder case against Satpal and his accomplice, who is yet to be identified.

The victim’s family said Subhash Chander was the breadwinner of the family. He used to work as a labourer. Satpal used to borrow money from him for consuming liquor. While he was returning home last night, Satpal and his accomplice stopped him and demanded money for liquor. He refused to give money, following which they started a scuffle with him. The duo later stabbed him with an icebreaker. Subhash, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last.

