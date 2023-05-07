Man robbed of gold bracelet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Unidentified armed persons snatched a gold bracelet from Charanjit Singh of Sudarshan Nagar located on 100 foot road here on Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Charanjit Singh stated that two unidentified persons snatched his gold bracelet near the Focal Point area.

The police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.