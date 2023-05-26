Man robbed of motorbike, cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Six unidentified miscreants looted a bike and cash from a motorcyclist in Jandiala Guru area here yesterday. The victim Gurpreet Singh (35) of Wadala Johal village along with his friend Agyapal Singh of same village was returning after giving a juicer machine for repair at Jandiala. He told the police that he was driving the bike while his friend was riding pillion when six persons on two bikes stopped them near Gehrimandi village at around 8.30pm. They forcibly snatched his bike, a mobile phone and cash from them. The police have registered a case in this regard. TNS

Police Checking at rly station

Amritsar: The city police along with GRP on Thursday conducted surprise checking at the Amritsar railway station and the bus stand. Police teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harjit Dhaliwal also pressed into service a sniffer dog squad. Police officials questioned suspicious elements there. Similarly, police teams checked the antecedants of suspicious elements with the help of Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS).