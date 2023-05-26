Man robbed of SUV at gunpoint near Verka

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Unidentified armed persons snatched an SUV from a person at gunpoint near Verka here on Wednesday night. The driver of the SUV was returning after dropping an official at his residence on Majitha Road. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Satnam Singh (29), a resident of Kidian village falling under the Chohla Sahib police station in Tarn Taran, told the police that DPS Highway Construction Company had hired his SUV (CH-04-E-9927). He said yesterday he dropped an official of the company, Ajit Pal Singh, at his residence on Majitha Road. He said after dropping him he was returning and when he reached near DAV International School on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road, an unidentified youth signalled him to stop.

He said he stopped his vehicle and lowered the window glass to ask what the matter was. He said as he opened the window glass, he took out the keys and pointed a pistol at him. He said the accused hit the pistol’s butt on his head leaving him injured. Meanwhile, his two accomplices came on a scooter. They left the scooter there and fled away in the SUV.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Verka police station, said a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified miscreants. The police have launched investigation. He said the CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators who fled towards the Batala road bypass side.