Man shot at, 13 booked for attempt to murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

The Chatiwind police have booked over 13 persons on the charge of attempt to murder after they shot a man at Bohru village over an old enmity.

The victim, identified as Navjit Singh of Jhabal road, Bohru village, was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Among those booked were identified as Vicky Singh, his two brothers Amritpal Singh and Dhoni, their father Baldev Singh, Gora Singh and his brother Bhola Singh, Balwant Singh, Vicky, Balraj Singh, Billa, Ravi, Bagga Singh and Karan Singh, all residents of Bohru.

The complainant Navjit Singh told the police that he works as driver with the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. He said on Friday evening, the suspects entered his house and threw bricks and stones leaving his father Balwinder Singh and elder brother Malkeet Singh injured. He said yesterday, he and his brother-in-law Lovepreet Singh were going to the Chatiwind police station when the suspects intercepted them and threatened to shoot them. The suspects told the duo that they wanted to teach them a lesson for fighting with them.

The suspects fired several gun shots at them one of which was hit Navjit’s leg. Later, the suspects fled when people started gathering at the spot. Navjit was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 452, 341, 323, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms act was registered against the suspects. The police said raids were on to arrest the suspects. Further probe had been initiated into the incident.