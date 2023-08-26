Man shot at, 2 booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 25

A man was shot at in a firing incident occurred at Rajewal village falling under the Chatiwind police station here on Wednesday night. The injured, identified as Jaimal Singh, was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

The police have booked two persons, identified as Gurwinder Singh of Rajewal village and his unidentified accomplice, on the charge of attempt to murder. The accused are absconding.

Fateh Singh, a resident of Rakh Jhite village and brother of the victim, in his complaint to the police stated that around 8.30pm on Wednesday night, he along with his nephew Arwinder Singh had gone to a grocery shop in Rajewal village for buying grocery items. He said when they reached near the shop, Gurwinder and his unidentified accomplice came there on their Mahindra Thar (PB-02-CW-0098). He alleged without any provocation the accused stopped and started abusing them.

He said hearing the shouts, his elder brother Jaimal Singh of Rajewal village also reached there. He said on seeing this, Gurwinder took out his revolver and fired a shot in the air. He said he later entered Sonu’s house and climbed on their rooftop. He started firing from the rooftop during which a gunshot hit Jaimal Singh on his back. The bullet hit near his backbone and he fell down on the ground. He said the accused fled the spot and they rushed Jaimal Singh to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Tarlok Singh said Chatiwind police had registered a case under Sections 307, 341 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the duo. He said investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause behind the incident. He said raids were on to arrest Gurwinder and his accomplice.