Man shot at, critically injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Some unidentified persons shot at a man, identified as Harbhej Singh of Chananke village, leaving him seriously injured. The incident occurred on Monday night when he was returning home after dropping his relative Kalu Ram, sarpanch of Ghanshampur Khurd village, to his home.

The Mehta police station has registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against unknown persons in this regard.

Harbhej Singh stated to the police that he along with Mohabbatjit Singh was returning after dropping Kalu Ram in his car (PB02-EE-9500). He said when they reached near overhead water tank on the main road, unknown persons in an i20 car stopped abruptly ahead of their car. He said before they could understand anything, unidentified persons started firing at him. The victim said he accelerated the car and sped away from the spot though a bullet pierced car doors and his thigh. A bullet hit his ankle also, he added.

He said he barged into sports stadium at Udonangal village. The people rushed him to Baba Bakala Civil Hospital.