Man shot at, hurt by armed assailants in Dargapur

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

Harman Singh (25), a resident of Dargapur, was shot and injured on Tuesday in his village when a group of nine armed persons attacked him. Sawinder Singh, Sub-inspector, said that the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, the victim was playing in the village playground when the armed group appeared on the spot, led by Akashdeep Singh of the same Dargapur village, and fired at him. The victim has been admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

A case under Section 323, 324, 307, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered by the Sarhali police on Tuesday.

