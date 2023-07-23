Man shot at in Dam Ganj area, eight booked

Amritsar, July 22
Narinderpal Singh, a resident of Dam Ganj area, was shot at by several armed bootleggers of the locality here on late Thursday night. The victim suffered a bullet injury in the stomach and was admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.
The incident was captured on a CCTV and the eight suspects have been identified. The police said raids were on to nab them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt