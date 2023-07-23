Man shot at in Dam Ganj area, eight booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

Narinderpal Singh, a resident of Dam Ganj area, was shot at by several armed bootleggers of the locality here on late Thursday night. The victim suffered a bullet injury in the stomach and was admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

The incident was captured on a CCTV and the eight suspects have been identified. The police said raids were on to nab them.