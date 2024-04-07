Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 6

A Dasuwal village resident Manjinder Singh Mannu was shot at and injured by three bike-borne unidentified assailants on Thursday night when he was heading back home after closing his IELTS centre nearby Toot Village.

The victim told the Valtoha police that he was going back home on his motorcycle when three bike-borne assailants, who came from the front, stopped him and fired three shots at him. He said the suspects fled from the spot when he raised an alarm.

Manjinder was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where his condition was stated to be stable. Sub-inspector Sunita Rani, Station House Officer (SHO) Valtoha, said the exact cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained as the victim said he had no rivalry with anyone. A case under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered in this connection, the SHO said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#IELTS #Tarn Taran