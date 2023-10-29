Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 28

A bhajan singer, Rajesh Kumar (39), a resident of Islamabad area, was shot dead in a robbery bid near Anand Avenue in Maqbool Road area here on Friday night. In another incident, a trader was shot at and robbed on Court Road last night. A readymade garment trader, Gaurav Kumar was out of danger. He had sustained a bullet injury near his eye.

Following the incident, senior police officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa, along with Civil Lines police reached the spot and started investigation.

The police said the possibility of involvement of same miscreants could be behind both the instances. Nevertheless, the police were still clueless about the perpetrators till now.

Rajesh Kumar along with his friend Avinash Kumar used to perform in jagrans. Last night, they were going to perform during a jagran at Dayanand Nagar when the incident took place. Avinash told the police that when they reached Mabqool Road area, three motorcycle-borne persons tried to loot his bag suspecting that it contained some valuables or cash, but Rajesh resisted their attempt.

The accused later shot at him which hit his chest and he died on the spot. His bag contained some books in which the victim had written bhajans. He was married and had a daughter.

Similarly, in another incident, Gaurav Kumar, a readymade garment trader in the walled city, was shot at by armed miscreants. He along with his friend Nikhil was returning home from a hotel when the unscrupulous elements intercepted them. They snatched around Rs 50,000 cash from them though the police said that it was being verified.

Incidentally, both the incidents occurred almost at the same time and the distance was just a couple of kilometres. Khosa said the involvement of same gang could not be ruled out at this juncture. He said the CCTV cameras were being scanned to identify the suspects.

He said separate FIRs were registered in both cases and further probe was on.