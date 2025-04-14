Man shot dead, cops identify assailants

A youth, identified as Arnav, alias Lovepreet Singh, was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Smile Avenue located at Nangli village on the Fatehgarh Churian road here on Saturday night. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Parwinder Kaur said all the suspects have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy, she added.

Happy, father of the victim, said Lovepreet, who worked in a salon, was returning home from work on a scooter late in the night. He said when he reached near the gate of the locality, unidentified persons opened fire on him leading to his death on the spot. He said he came to know about the incident when he stepped out of the house for a walk after dinner.

He told the police that several miscreants were threatening to kill him over an old enmity. He said in 2018, a youth, Ashu, was shot dead by some persons who were currently lodged in jail. He said recently a couple of them had come out on bail and were threatening his son.