Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Amritsar, April 1

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants over an old enmity in Bandala here today, the police said.

Victim Jajbir Singh (30), a resident of Daoke border village, and his family were going to Anandpur Sahib to pay obeisance on a tractor-trolley when the assailants fired bullets at him, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was driving the tractor-trolley, thereby making him an easy target. As per preliminary probe, the police said, that the incident was outcome of an old land dispute in Daoke village. The accused were his neighbours.

The police have registered a case against four people, and carrying out raids to nab suspects identified as Heera Singh and his mother Shindi, besides two unknown armed assailants.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh said a murder and Arms Act case was registered following the statement of deceased’s brother, Gurjant Singh. He said Jajbir suffered three bullet injuries that led to his death.

The tractor-trolley, he was driving, got out of control, but stopped on the road side. The people sitting in it had a narrow escape.

The victim’s brother told the police that accused Heera Singh was following them in a car. Near Bandala village, Heera Singh signaled the bike-borne persons who took out pistol and fired at Jajbir.

After the firing, Heera fled towards Tarn Taran, while the bike-borne persons towards Jalandhar.

He said they had a land dispute with Heera Singh and his family. He said their ward Karambir Singh had died in an accident and they were holding Jajbir Singh responsible for it. They had been threatened to eliminate Jajbir, he said.

Jandiala Guru police station SHO Parminder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.

