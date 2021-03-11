Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

An elderly man was shot dead in the Majitha area when he tried resisting snatching here late on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Harjinder Singh (60), a resident of Dhing Nangal village. According to the police, a youth of his village was snatching scooter from two girls in the village when he tried to save them and resisted the accused.

However, the suspect, identified as Jasmeet Singh of the same village, shot him with a licenced revolver and sped away with their scooter. He died on the spot.

On the statement of Gurbhej Singh, brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against Jasmeet. Raids were on to nab him, said Himanshu Bhagat, SHO, Majitha police station.

Bhagat said the incident occurred around 8.30pm on Friday, when Harjinder Singh and his brother Gurbhej Singh were returning home after some work.

“The girls from whom the accused were snatching the scooter belonged to nearby Bhaini village. When the victim saw them snatching the scooter from the girls, he tried to stop him. However, Jasmeet took out his revolver and shot Harjinder, who suffered two bullet injuries on his chest and leg,” Gurbhej told the police.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The SHO said the accused was a drug addict and had a couple of criminal cases registered against him already. The police teams were conducting raids to arrest him.