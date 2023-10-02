Man sitting in park loses cellphone to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Pawan Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 1

The police have miserably failed to curb snatching incidents with miscreants targeting people at their own sweet will in different parts of the city. The miscreants have become such a threat that they do not think twice before injuring their victims, sometimes leaving them grievously hurt.

In the latest incident, three armed persons attacked a man sitting in Amrit Anand Park in posh Ranjit Avenue with sharp weapons and snatched his mobile phone. The victim, Arjun Soni, was injured in the attack. Though the police registered a case, it has failed to make any breakthrough.

Arjun told the police that on Friday evening around 5 pm, he was sitting in Amrit Anand Park and answering a phone call when three unknown miscreants snatched his mobile. He said when he tried to resist, one of them hit him with datar (sharp weapon) on the head. The victim said he tried to defend himself with bare hands and was injured. He fell on the ground and the suspects fled from the spot.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered and further investigation was in progress.