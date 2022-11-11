Man steals car on pretext of test drive

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 10

An unidentified person snatched an SUV at gunpoint from an employee of a Tata Motors showroom located near the Golden Gate here today.

The accused had taken the SUV on the pretext of a test drive before taking it away after pushing down its employee at gunpoint near Manawala. He was wearing a mask.

The police have started probe and a case has been registered. The police were scrutinising CCTVs of the showroom in order to find some clues about the perpetrator. As per details, he completed the formalities before taking the SUV for a test drive.

Jagjit Singh, an employee of the showroom, accompanied him. The police have recorded his statement for lodging an FIR against the miscreant. He told the police that the accused took the SUV towards Manawala side for the test drive. After reaching near Manawala, he took out a pistol and pointed at him. He asked him to move out of the vehicle.

SP (investigations) Jugraj Singh said CCTV cameras on the route were being analysed for finding clues about the suspect. He said as per showroom authorities, there was not much fuel in the SUV. He said the nearby petrol pumps were alerted and search was on to locate the vehicle.