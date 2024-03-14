Man ‘strangled to death’; 2 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

A man was allegedly killed by his wife and her paramour at Mandiala village falling under the Chatiwind police station here two days ago. However, the incident came to light when the brother of the deceased, identified as Baldev Singh (35), lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

The victim’s brother and other relatives found strangulation marks on the body of the deceased, which led to suspicion that the he was killed.

According to complainant Resham Singh, brother of the deceased, his wife Sonu Kaur allegedly had illicit relations with Arshdeep Singh of the village. Arshdeep was also a friend of the deceased.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Rai, investigating officer, said both suspects were arrested and a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them. The duo had confessed to the crime. They were produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further probe, he added.

In his complaint, Resham Singh said Baldev married Sonu Kaur around 14 years ago. He said the couple had three children from the marriage. He alleged that Baldev Singh was a driver, who used to remain mostly on tour. He alleged she developed illicit relations with Arshdeep Singh who used to often come to his house in his absence. The family members used to object to this and therefore she used to often quarrel with them. They did not have cordial relations with her.

He said three days ago, his brother Baldev returned to the house from a tour and was sleeping in the night. He said during this Arshdeep allegedly entered the house by jumping the wall. He said they heard some noise coming from the house but they did not take notice of it at that time.

Next morning, they found Sonu Kaur crying and they rushed to the house and found Baldev Singh’s body lying on the bed. He said when they saw the body, they got suspicious that it appeared to be a murder rather than natural death. There were strangulation marks around his neck. He clicked the pictures of the strangulation marks.

He said when they asked her about this, she started creating a scene and did not give satisfactory answers claiming that he died a natural death. He said she later cremated his body despite stiff opposition from other family members. The family members lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Kuldeep Rai said after the accused were arrested they confessed that they had killed him. When Arshdeep had entered the house and found Baldev Singh there, they entered into a scuffle when the former tried to flee. They fell in nearby fields but Arshdeep strangled him with a rope.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.