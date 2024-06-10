Man strangles 28-yr-old wife to death, arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

A married woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband over a matrimonial dispute here. The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Rajesh, a migrant from Bihar and now residing at Nangali Bhatha village located on the Fatehgarh Churian road falling under the Sadar police station here. The deceased was identified as Manisha (28).

On the basis of complaint by Ashok Das, a relative of the deceased, the police have registered a murder case against Rajesh. Palwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said Rajesh strangled Manisha to death with hands and later put her dupatta around her neck. The SHO said the suspect was produced in a court and brought on one-day police remand for further investigation.

Ashok Das told the police that he was a construction worker and Manisha was his younger sister-in-law. The complainant said she got married to Rajesh around two years ago and the couple had a son. He said it was Rajesh’s second marriage. He said the suspect allegedly developed illicit relations with another woman and this became a bone of contention between the two.

Ashok Das said a day before the incident, the couple had a quarrel and he along with his relatives had gone to their home for asking Rajesh to desist from quarrelling with his wife. Ashok Das said yesterday he was at work when someone from Rajesh’s neighbourhood told him he had killed Manisha. Ashok Das immediately rushed to the spot and found Manisha dead outside kitchen.

SHO Palwinder Singh said a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against Rajesh.

