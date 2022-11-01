Man 'sublets' PDS shop, resident writes to DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

In a complaint to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, a Fairland Colony resident— Gurjeet Singh Sodhi— has alleged that one depot holder from his area has sublet his depot to another person in return for a monthly sum.

He alleged that, as per the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS), a depot given for the distribution of subsidised ration among the needy cannot be further sublet. He said the violation should be taken seriously, and that those violating the norms should be penalised.

Officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s office stated that they would be marking the complaint to the concerned department so that a probe can be carried out.