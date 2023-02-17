Man used ASI father's licensed pistol to attack 22-yr-old: Probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Rajpinder Singh, the key accused who shot at a 22-year-old girl outside her house in Friends Colony near Meeran Kot Chowk on Airport Road on January 27, had used the licensed pistol of his father, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

This came to light during an investigation. ASI Amarjit Singh, who was also nominated in the FIR, was yet to be arrested. The police had earlier arrested four persons, including a juvenile, in the case. Besides Rajpinder, the police had nabbed his brother Sukhwinder Singh and mother Kuldeep Kaur, all residents of Sohal village in Tarn Taran.

Investigating officer ASI Kulwant Singh said the local court had rejected the bail application of Amarjit, who has now approached the Punjab and Hayrana High Court.

According to the victim’s family, accused Rajpinder was harassing the girl, who had refused to entertain his advances. Around eight months ago, he had entered the house of the victim and engaged in a scuffle with her father. Rajpinder was injured in the incident and the victim’s father was lodged in a jail since then. He was also booked for harassment and was currently out on bail.

On January 27, Rajpinder and his brother went to the girl’s house and he shot at her.

