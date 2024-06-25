Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 24
A family from Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa (Haryana) has been looking for their son who went missing from the bus stand on June 4.
The man, identified as Vakil (35), had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his family members. He left to ease himself near Tangawala chowk and went missing. Vakil was unmarried and had been mentally unsound.
Though the family lodged a missing complaint, they were running from pillar to post to find him.
Lala, father of the victim, said they had pasted his pictures at the railway station, bus stand and other places in the hope of finding him.
“For the past three weeks, we have been looking for him but failed to locate him,” said Lala. He urged the people to share information on the mobile number given in the posters pasted at different places if they find his whereabouts. “We tried to locate him at every possible place including the Golden Temple surroundings,” he said.
