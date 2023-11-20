Man wanted in firing case held with 4 pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

CIA staff have arrested a man after recovering four illegal pistols from his possession.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City 3) Abhimanyu Rana said he was wanted by the police in a firing and robbery case. He was brought on police remand and further investigations were in progress to ascertain the source of the weapons.

While giving details, he said following a tip-off, the police arrested Suraj Singh, alias Chhota Kahlwa, a resident of New Azad Nagar area, Sultanwind Road, was arrested yesterday for allegedly possessing a .32 bore country-made pistol with two rounds along with a ‘desi katta’ with a bullet.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him and he was produced in a court which sent him to police custody.

He said during interrogation, the police today recovered two more country made pistols from him. He said he would be brought on police remand again to expose his backward and forward links.