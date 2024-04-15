Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

The police have arrested yet another miscreant wanted in three separate cases. The accused, identified as Akashdeep Singh (34), had changed his identity as Garcha Singh of Bhai Manjh Singh in Sultanwind area after donning the Nihang attire.

Recently, he had assaulted a devotee with a kirpan at a shrine when he was partaking langar.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Garcha Singh was an addict. Around two years ago, he was a cut surd.

Recently three criminal cases of assault and criminal trespass and snatching were registered against him. She said Garcha was among the group of miscreants who had attacked the house Jaspal Singh, a resident of Kot Wadhawa Singh. They had burned his son’s bike parked outside the house. They had thrown petrol bombs inside his house. She said Jaspal had opposed them from drug peddling in his locality.

Similarly, he had attacked Sandeep Kumar of Sant Mishra Singh Colony after waylaying him. They had attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and snatched his mobile phone. He was returning from a birthday party on April 1.

In another incident, he had assaulted Simran Singh of Mata Ganga Ji Nagar with a sword when he had gone to a gurdwara at Bhai Manjh Singh Road on April 3. He forgot to cover his head while partaking langar. Angered over this, he attacked him.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said Garcha was an associate of another notorious criminal Raju Bhaiya who was arrested by the police on Saturday. In the aforesaid two criminal cases, both Garcha and Raju were involved.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.