Man who robbed restaurant owner with toy gun arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The city police have nabbed a person, who robbed the owner of a restaurant by pointing a toy pistol at Himmat Singh Avneue on Monday night, here on Tuesday. The police claimed to have nabbed the person within 12 hours after the crime.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh, alias Sajaan Pahlwan, a resident of Power Colony, Guru Nanak Avenue, Majitha Road. The police have also recovered a toy pistol (lighter) and Rs 500 from the accused.

In his complaint lodged with the Sadar police station by Suneet Varma, who runs a restaurant — Tasty Bite — at Hemant Singh Avenue, he said he was working in his restaurant at 9 pm on Monday evening when two unidentified persons entered his restaurant and pointed a pistol at him. They took Rs 1,000 from him and fled away. On the complaint of Suneet, the Sadar police registered a case against two unidentified persons and initiated investigation. A police team succeeded in arresting one of the persons, who committed the robbery.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said SHO, Sadar, Inspector Mohit Kumar and ASI Amar Singh, in charge, Mai Bhago police post, arrested the accused within 12 hours. The police recovered the toy pistol used at the time of the incident and Rs 500 from Kulwant Singh. Raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplice. The accused, Kulwant Singh, would be produced in a court.

Police officials stated that there were already eight cases — five of robbery and three under the NDPS Act — registered against Kulwant Singh. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar police station in the city.