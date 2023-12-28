Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Amritsar, December 27
A hotel manager identified as Manroop Singh was shot at by four armed persons last night. The suspects were escaping after looting Rs 16 lakh from two customers in the hotel when the incident happened.
The victim was rushed to a hospital. The police registered a case against four persons, including Ravinder Singh, alias Ricky, a resident of Kot Khera village in Tarsikka, and his three unknown accomplices.
According to information, Randeep Kumar of Faridkot and Rohit of Uttarakhand run an immigration business in Mohali. They along with Dubai-based Jatinder Singh had planned to send two youth to Australia. The deal was settled at Rs 24 lakh. The two youth had reached Delhi for boarding their flight. However, Jatinder demanded to see money before sending tickets and visas of the youth.
Randeep and Rohit had come to Amritsar for showing money to Jatinder. They were staying in a hotel on Majitha Road for the past two days. Jatinder sent his brother Ravinder Singh and three persons for checking the amount that Randeep and Rohit had. First, they checked and counted money. Later, the suspects looted Rs 16 lakh from Randeep and Rohit and locked them inside a hotel room.
When the suspects were fleeing, Randeep and Rohit raised an alarm. Manroop Singh, who was present in the hotel, tried to stop the suspects, but they opened fire at him. He suffered a bullet injury on a hand while the suspects fled from the hotel.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and other cops reached the spot and started an investigation. The footage of the CCTV cameras was being scanned to gather clues about the suspects. The ACP said raids were on to nab the suspects. He said statements of the victims had been recorded.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...