Manager shot at in robbery at hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

A hotel manager identified as Manroop Singh was shot at by four armed persons last night. The suspects were escaping after looting Rs 16 lakh from two customers in the hotel when the incident happened.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. The police registered a case against four persons, including Ravinder Singh, alias Ricky, a resident of Kot Khera village in Tarsikka, and his three unknown accomplices.

According to information, Randeep Kumar of Faridkot and Rohit of Uttarakhand run an immigration business in Mohali. They along with Dubai-based Jatinder Singh had planned to send two youth to Australia. The deal was settled at Rs 24 lakh. The two youth had reached Delhi for boarding their flight. However, Jatinder demanded to see money before sending tickets and visas of the youth.

Randeep and Rohit had come to Amritsar for showing money to Jatinder. They were staying in a hotel on Majitha Road for the past two days. Jatinder sent his brother Ravinder Singh and three persons for checking the amount that Randeep and Rohit had. First, they checked and counted money. Later, the suspects looted Rs 16 lakh from Randeep and Rohit and locked them inside a hotel room.

When the suspects were fleeing, Randeep and Rohit raised an alarm. Manroop Singh, who was present in the hotel, tried to stop the suspects, but they opened fire at him. He suffered a bullet injury on a hand while the suspects fled from the hotel.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and other cops reached the spot and started an investigation. The footage of the CCTV cameras was being scanned to gather clues about the suspects. The ACP said raids were on to nab the suspects. He said statements of the victims had been recorded.