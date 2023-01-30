Manch sees red over notices by Waqf Board

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Office-bearers of the Virsa Sambhal Manch, Punjab, today demanded that the government dissolve the Waqf Board. A number of religious leaders who gathered at Durgiana Temple in this regard claimed that the Waqf Board had randomly been sending notices to the residents in various areas of Amritsar asking them to vacate their land or pay rent for living on these properties.

To fight for the rights of those affected, the Virsa Sambhal Manch has formed the Waqf Peedit Sangharsh Morcha, under the leadership of Sant Samaj and representatives of religious and social organisations.

A public meeting was organised today on the premises of Shri Durgiana Temple in which several families participated.

Ram Kumar Vyas, president, Virsa Sambhal Manch, said the Morcha had been formed to provide justice to the victims of Waqf Board in Amritsar. Dr Rakesh Sharma has been appointed its coordinator.

In her address, Laxmikanta Chawla, president, Durgiana Temple, said illegal notices had been sent by the Waqf Board in localities such as Jhabbal Road, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Indira Colony, Bengali Basti, Gurbakhsh Nagar, Damganj, Nawan Kot, Haripura, Islamabad, Machhi Mandi, Rattan Singh Chowk, Berry Gate, Lohgarh, Old Sabzi Mandi, Pawan Nagar (Batala Road), Tabela (Katra Safed), Jadau Gali, Sharifpura, Bala Chakk (Tarn Taran Road) and Jhand Pir village near Rajasansi. The notices have been sent to people who are settled on these lands for decades. The Waqf Board asked them to vacate these properties or pay rent every month. “The Waqf Board has fraudulently claimed many properties in Amritsar without showing ownership rights. Land and houses were given to settle here in lieu of the land left behind in Pakistan at the time of partition. Forcible efforts are being made by the Waqf Board to make thousands of families homeless. But this will not be tolerated,” said Chawla.

Ashneel Maharaj of Balaji Dham, Chherrahta, said, “How is the Waqf Board claiming right on the land?” Mahant Manoj Maharaj of Panchayati Akhara said that Hindu-Sikh families, who left their land, home and property in Pakistan were made the custodian of properties left by Muslims so that they could protect themselves and their families. Still, the Waqf Board is forcibly and illegally claiming ownership which will not be tolerated.”

Mahant Pratap Das of Udasin Akhara said in 1968, the government had declared that the existing land (property) of the people who went to Pakistan at the time of partition belonged to the Government of India. Why, how and with what authority is the Waqf Board now interfering, he asked.

The gathering demanded that the Waqf Board be dissolved by the government immediately and ownership rights of land be transferred to the settlers immediately. The families present said they would not pay any rent to the Waqf Board nor would they tolerate interference.