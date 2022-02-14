Manoj Tiwari, Puri campaign for BJP candidates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari campaigned in support of BJP candidates along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Sunday. They had tea at famous Giani Tea stall and interacted with local residents.

Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said, “The Delhi model of Kejriwal is a third-class model of the country. Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the country. The Yamuna is also one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Elderly, disabled persons and widows are not getting pension in the city. The people of Punjab should not give a chance to Kejriwal,” said Manoj Tiwari.

The BJP leader alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was spending a huge amount on campaigning. He had robbed Delhi and was planning to rob Punjab.

Manoj Tiwari claimed that the BJP was the only party which worked for the welfare of the agrarian community. Farmers of Punjab had no issue with the BJP and now they were supporting the party.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “There is a wave of the BJP in Punjab. Not only urban voters, the BJP is getting good support from rural areas. Voters are very mature in Punjab and they know how the BJP can help them. The politicians of other parties are non-serious and cannot deliver anything.”

BJP leaders stated that religious conversion, drug addiction would be stopped.

Targeting Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Puri said, “We don’t take him seriously. Rahul Gandhi fooled him by removing Capt Amarinder Singh.