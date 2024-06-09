Man’s body found near city railway station

Tarn Taran, June 8
The dead body of an unidentified man, who appears to be around 55 years old, was found by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) near the Bhagtanwala railway station here on Saturday.
ASI Sukhminder Singh, in charge of the GRP police post, Tarn Taran, said the deceased would be run over while crossing the railway tracks.
The GRP has registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and kept the body in the mortuary at the Amritsar railway station.
