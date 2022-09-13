Maqboolpura woman admitted to rehab centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Day after a video of a newly married woman allegedly under the influence of drugs in the Maqboolpura locality area went viral on the social media, the police have identified her and she was later admitted to Swami Vivekanand De-addiction Centre in Government Medical College here today.

AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur with a drug addict in Amritsar.

She was admitted to the centre by Amritsar (East) MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, under whose constituency the locality of Maqboolpura falls. The MLA said the woman belonged to the Lehra Gagga area and had come to Amritsar for paying obeisance.

She said when she talked with the victim’s family, they disowned her while pointing out that they had tried to help her shun drugs but she used to escape from de-addiction centres.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh today urged people to share information about active drug peddlers in their respective areas. He said before sharing such videos, they should inform the police about it. He said the police had taken measures to cut the supply chain by arresting drug peddlers and seizing contraband.

Quoting data, he said since April 1, the city police had registered 483 cases and arrested 650 smugglers. During the period, it confiscated over 11-kg heroin and around 8-kg opium, besides other narcotic substances. The city police also nabbed 49 proclaimed offenders of NDPS cases.

From January to August 2021, the police had registered just 299 cases against 409 persons whereas it has registered 526 cases against 732 suspects during the corresponding period this year.

In the Maqboolpura area, the police registered 43 cases under the NDPS Act against 60 traffickers, seizing 609-gm heroin and 1.2-kg opium during this year, said the Police Commissioner. He said the police also nabbed proclaimed offenders from the area. In 2021, only 209 cases were registered, he said.

