March against drug abuse

Amritsar, December 19
Residents of Karampura Abadi, an area where high drug abuse is reported, along with local activist Ankur Gupta took out a march to create awareness regarding drug abuse and action against drug peddlers.
The area residents demanded better facilities for drug de-addiction and stated that addicts should be sent to de-addiction centres and not jails.
Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Gupta said: “It has been seen that mostly when drug addicts are arrested, a minor quantity of an intoxicant is recovered from them, they are arrested and sent to jail. Instead of this, they should be sent to de-addiction centres.” He said drug sellers and not abusers should be sent to jail.
He further demanded that the Health Department should also fix charges of private de-addiction centres. He said private de-addiction centres charge arbitrarily and as a result, many families are unable to use the facilities. He also encouraged the residents to enrol children in schools so that they can get education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
US wants constructive dialogue, not 'war of words' between India and Pakistan
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been straine...