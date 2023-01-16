March held against vulgar songs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 15

Volunteers of the Yuva Parivar Sewa Samiti (YPSS) under its ‘Punjab Bachao’ (Save Punjab) move took out a march in different parts of the city on Sunday. They were protesting against vulgar and provocative songs. The volunteers marched through different parts of the town with banners carrying messages like ‘Stop Provocative Songs’, ‘Vulgar Songs Be Stopped’, ‘Songs Promoting Drugs Be Stopped’.

They appealed to people to come forward against the vulgar culture, which was promoting drugs, gangster and obscenity. The volunteers got forms signed by people to file a petition against this culture in the court too.

They said this obscene culture was misguiding youngsters against the message given by our great Gurus, saints and peer-fakirs. They said in the land of Punjab the message of our Gurus was the only key to healthy society. They said that it was the right time to keep this menace at bay otherwise it would adversely affected our future generations. They said promoting gun culture in films was leading to killings and grave threats to people.