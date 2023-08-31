March taken out in support of MLA

Amritsar, August 30
Local residents and supporters of Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh took out a march in his support after Valmiki organisations criticised him for his comments against a local gangster Kamal Bori, who is presently in police custody.
Notably, a video of Kamal Bori attending a party with five inspectors and two DSPs had gone viral on social media platforms recently after which the MLA had taken up the matter with senior officials and the cops were transferred out.
However, this did not go down well with the Valmiki organisations which started to build pressure against the former top cop. Expressing solidarity with the MLA, his supporters demanded that the police-politician-gangster nexus should be broken.
“We support Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for raising his voice against the police-gangster nexus. People from all religions, communities and caste want a peaceful environment,” said Ankur Gupta, a local activist.
