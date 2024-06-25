Maritime authorities call off search & rescue operation for 29-year-old Harjot

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

The family members of 29-year-old Harjot Singh, who went missing a night before his birthday on June 17, are still clueless about him, eight days after he went missing.

The Directorate General of Shipping, an attached office of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, called off the rescue operation, said Rajinder Singh, brother-in-law of Harjot Singh. The maritime authorities ensure safety of life and ships at sea. He said the Odisha police was now investigating the matter and the ship was not permitted to sail till the conclusion of the investigation. At the time of Harjot’s missing, his ship was anchored at Odisha’s Dhamra port.

Rajwinder Kaur, elder sister of Harjot, accompanied by her husband, is camping in Odisha. Talking to The Tribune, she said there was still no clue about Harjot. Employed with the Partition Museum, Amritsar, she has been making representations to the Odisha government and maritime authorities to help trace his brother. She is likely to return here on Wednesday.

Lone brother of three sisters, Harjot was a bachelor. The family sent representations to Bhubaneshwar District Magistrate, in-charge of Port Authority, Paradip, DG Shipping and others to trace Harjot and rescue him.

The family had received a call from an official who identified himself as Shaurya from an offshore location on the intervening night of June 16 and 17, asking, “Did not Harjot know swimming” and added that “he had slipped into the sea”. Joining the Merchant Navy as a cadet nine years ago, Harjot had risen to the rank of Second Officer.

The family, in a huddle at their house in Akali Colony on Sultanwind Road, is waiting for positive news in the hope that they would reunite with their son.

