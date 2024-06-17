Married woman dies after consuming poison

Amritsar, June 16
A married woman ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at Haer village located on the Ajnala road here yesterday. She was identified as Rajinder Kaur, alias Harjinder Kaur.
The police booked her husband Jasbir Singh, his father Bahal Singh and mother Amarjit Kaur on charge of abetment to suicide. Jasbir and Bahal were arrested by the police.
Sawinder Singh of Jhande village told the police that his daughter was married to Jasbir in 2008. He said since marriage, Jasbir and his family was harassing his daughter for dowry. He alleged that for three years, his daughter lived with them (parents) after which Jasbir reached a compromise and took her back home.
He alleged that yesterday Gurpartap Singh, a relative of Jasbir, called them and said that Rajinder was not well and she was admitted to a private hospital in Gumtala. He said half-an-hour later he called them again and told that his daughter had expired.
