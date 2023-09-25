Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

A married woman ended life by consuming acid in Dashmesh Avenue locality falling under the Chheharta police station here. She died at a private hospital last night.

The deceased was identified as Simaranjit Kaur, alias Seetal (23). The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The police have booked her husband, mother-in-law and several other relatives on charge of abetment to suicide.

The police have reportedly arrested her husband Gurpreet Singh and mother-in-law Nirmal Kaur in this connection. Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said investigation was under progress.

Victim’s father Gurmukh Singh, resident of Hargobind Avenue, alleged that her daughter’s in-laws, including husband Gurpreet Singh, used to harass her for bringing insufficient dowry.

She got married to Gurpreet around two years ago. The couple did not have any children. Gurmukh said her daughter told him about the treatment meted out to her by her in-laws a number of times. Every time she was harassed by in-laws, Simaranjit used to go back to her parents house. But they used to drop her back at her husband’s house following intervention of relatives.

The SHO said following Gurmukh’s statement, the police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against five persons. He said besides Gurpreet Singh and Nirmal Kaur, the police had arrested victim’s sister-in-law Baljit Kaur. He said two other relatives Preet and Sandeep Singh were yet to be arrested. Raids were on to nab them, he said.